‘Sounds Like a Rock Band’: Reporter Asks Psaki if President Biden Will Ever Be Driven in ‘An Electric Beast’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden will ever be driven around in an “Electric Beast,” a play on the nickname given to the presidential limousine.

Biden travelled to Dearborn, Michigan Tuesday, where he will tour the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, and then deliver a speech about his infrastructure proposal’s investment in electric vehicles.

En route to those events, Psaki gaggled with reporters aboard Air Force One, where the subject of the federal government’s own conversion to electric vehicles came up.

“Generally on the electric car, do you know if any vehicles in the White House fleet are electric?” Psaki was asked by a reporter, who then added “Is he ever going to have an ‘Electric Beast?'”

To laughter from the cabin, he quipped “That sounds good, doesn’t it? An electric Beast. Sounds like a rock band.”

“An electric beast, sounds like a lion!” Psaki said, then answered “That is certainly our objective, but I can get you an update on what the timeline is for that, that’s certainly something that the president has talked about, and is an objective for him.”

“People could say it’s ironic going in a huge gasoline motorcade to visit an electric car,” the reporter said.

“Well I think it’s going to take some time to continue to grow the electric vehicle industry in our country, that’s why the president believes there needs to be a historic investment, and certainly he’s talked about what we can do from the federal fleet as well, and we can see if there’s more of an update from DoT on the timeline for that,” Psaki responded.

So Americans waiting to see President Biden come riding down Pennsylvania Ave. on an electric lion might just be in luck.

Listen above via The White House.

