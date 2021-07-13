Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award at the 2021 Primetime Emmys.

The bid is a nod to Abram’s performance on ABC’s Black-ish, where she had a voice role in their animated election special last year. The two-part episode consisted of Dre Johnson (played by Anthony Anderson) exploring an entry into local politics, so he winds up talking to Abrams to get her advice about running for office.

Black-ish‘s official Twitter account took to social media to celebrate the news, and Abrams offered her gratitude back to them.

Thank you for lifting up the rights of voters at such a critical time (and letting me appear such a fantastic show – awesome)!

Variety notes that the news comes months after Abrams was shortlisted for an Academy Award in connection with All In: The Fight for Democracy. The film was a documentary produced by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes, and Abrams worked with them to put a focus on early voting and grassroots efforts to counteract voter suppression.

Watch Abrams’ cameo above, via ABC.

