White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the Department of Labor can force vaccine mandates on employees of major employers.

Bob Costantini, a radio correspondent and veteran Washington and White House journalist, asked Psaki during the White House press briefing, “Can the Department of Labor or anybody else compel major employers, large employers, to force vaccine mandates on their employees?”

“Yes, stay tuned. More to come this afternoon,” replied Psaki, referring to President Joe Biden’s upcoming speech on Thursday where he is expected to announce a number of moves related to combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The moves will include executive orders instructing the Labor Department to mandate testing or vaccination for employers with more than 100 employees, mandating that the federal government employees and contractors get vaccinated and a vaccination mandate for all employees at health care facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid.

