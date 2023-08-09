Stephen Miller’s Legal Group Suing Target Over LGBTQ Pride Merchandise: ‘Propaganda To Children’

A pro-Trump legal group led by Stephen Miller has filed a lawsuit against Target on behalf of an investor who claims the retailer misrepresented the financial risks from LGBTQ Pride marketing that resulted in conservative backlash.

America First Legal filed the lawsuit in a Florida courtroom while presenting investor Brian Craig against the Target, the company’s chief executive Brian Cornell, and Target’s board of directors.

Back in May, Target sold LGBTQ-themed merchandise intended for the pride month in June. The decision resulted in calls for boycotts from conservatives across the country and the company eventually removed the items after employees received threats.

Craig claims in Lawsuit that Target ignored the “social and political risks” for the company and investors in order to appeal to progressive activists and did not properly account for the financial backlash from customers.

Per NBC News:

Craig, who owns 216 Target shares, said the board falsely said it monitored social and political risk while focusing only on the risks associated with not achieving its ESG and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals. The board “misrepresented its oversight because the board monitored only one side,” Craig said in the lawsuit. Craig seeks damages for the decline in Target’s share price caused by the consumer reaction and for a judge to rule the company violated U.S. securities laws.

Miller along with America First Legal touted their recent lawsuit via social media, claiming Target promoted “radical LGBTQ+ propaganda to children.”

Target has not publicly commented on the legal action at this time.

