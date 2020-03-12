The stock market had its worst day since 1987 on Thursday amid fears over the coronavirus.

According to CNN Business, the S&P 500 dropped roughly 9.5 percent — it’s worst since Black Monday in 1987 — while the Dow fell 2,352 points, or around 10 percent.

Dow Jones plunges 2352.60 points or 10% amid coronavirus fears for its worst day since the 1987 market crash. https://t.co/aRI4o7S4A3 pic.twitter.com/NEqDPGHN98 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 12, 2020

Both are in a bear market.

The UK’s FTSE 100 also fell over 10 percent, it’s worst since 1987 also, with the Euro Stoxx 600 experiencing its “worst day since that record began in 1998,” and Italy’s FTSE MIB falling 16.92 percent– the worst its ever experienced.

Earlier on Thursday, the New York Federal Reserve injected more than $1.5 trillion into the markets in an attempt to halt the drops.

