Sweden, Once Heralded For Avoiding Strict Coronavirus Lockdowns, Locks Down Amid Surge

Sweden — the highly-praised coronavirus model for lockdown skeptics in America — has locked down after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Sweden was a popular argument over the past year for coronavirus restriction skeptics, who rightfully noted that Covid-19 deaths were far behind other nations despite the fact that restrictions in the country were only advisory and not mandatory.

Pictures of Swedes living life as normal generated envy in Americans locked up at home with a list of rules to follow.

However, Sweden is now following some of the restrictions of other countries.

Covid-19 cases skyrocketed over the past month as part of a second wave, prompting the nation to enact bans on gatherings over eight people, ban the serving of alcohol after 10 p.m., and advise the population to avoid restaurants and shops.

So the Swedish model that a bunch of conservatives on this website said would work didn’t actually work https://t.co/lDT1VkzOCv — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 17, 2020

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven declared, “It is a clear and sharp signal to every person in our country as to what applies in the future… Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel.”

“Advice and recommendations went a long way this spring, but now compliance with them is lower,” he said, adding, “Now more of a ban is needed to bring down the curve of the number infected.”

Those who opposed the “Swedish model” took a victory lap on Monday, with CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer tweeting, “the lovers of the swedish model, check this??”

the lovers of the swedish model, check this?? https://t.co/DJRVqc6iW9 — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) November 17, 2020

Sweden abandons the Swedish model. https://t.co/IbFRyE3s2r — Jeremy PLEASE WEAR MASKS! Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) November 17, 2020

The people who said we should follow the Swedish model are finally correct. https://t.co/sofTVwROY0 — Don “Big Chooch” Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 17, 2020

The amount of time many of us spent responding to people who said “Yes, but look at Sweden….”

Yes, look at Sweden now, and tell us how that fits with what some people said then…. https://t.co/L6W6XIhH9H — Martin McKee (@martinmckee) November 17, 2020

So much for the Swedish model. https://t.co/CVDmLhAFro — Sen. Matt Lesser (@MattLesser) November 17, 2020

