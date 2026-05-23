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Estranged presidential niece Mary Trump had some choice words for First Son Donald Trump Jr. on the occasion of his wedding weekend, unleashing a barrage of attacks as she urged viewers not to sympathize with him over the absence of President Donald Trump at the nuptials.

Don Jr. is marrying Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in a “small” ceremony on an island in the Bahamas this weekend — but Trump announced on Friday that he would definitely be skipping the big day.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, host Dean Obeidallah brought up the president’s absence, and Mary absolutely dumped all over her cousin — but joked she might show up and walk him down the aisle in her uncle’s place:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: And you know where Donald Trump is today? He’s with Mike Lawler, the Republican congressman in West Chester in New York. He’d rather be with Michael Lawler and get people cheering at him at an event. Seriously, cheering him, then go on his own son’s wedding. It says so much. There’s something deeper. And again, you’re a psychologist and you know, the family, obviously being part of it, it’s something so much deeper we’re dealing with. We are dealing something that, you know not just like mental health professionals and political scientists will be studying this administration for a long, long time. So, I mean, look, when you look at him now, we’ve talked before about the cognitive changes, the difference in it. We see a lack of impulse control that I didn’t see in the first term. We see him falling asleep. I know that some people are like, oh, they were trying, like Michael Cohen was trying to cover for it, going, he closes his eyes. He didn’t do that in the 1st term. We didn’t seem to close his eyes. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: We see the lack of his impulse control with saying to the reporter, “shut up, piggy.”. You know, really mean things. Maybe he would write in writing on a tweet. But never to their face. And he’s becoming more unhinged as time goes on. Like what are you seeing as a psychologist? MARY TRUMP: Yeah, first of all, I just really quickly want to say, you know, for those feeling sorry for Donnie. Donnie is a horrible human being. He’s a little Nazi. He is totally unaccomplished and he’s a racist and a misogynist and just a terrible person. So don’t waste your time feeling bad for him. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: You’re sending a gift, you’re not attending the wedding, right? So– I’m kidding. MARY TRUMP: Uhhm I might go, there’s–. Apparently there’s a spot open. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: So Mary’s gonna show up, I know that your dad couldn’t be here, but I thought I’d show up. MARY TRUMP: I’ll walk him down the aisle. Or something.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

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