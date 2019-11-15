Bill Taylor aide David Holmes testified behind closed doors today and provided detail on the Gordon Sondland phone call with President Donald Trump he overheard.

“The President’s voice was very loud and recognizable,” Holmes says in his opening statement, “and Ambassador Sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume.”

This is what Holmes heard with respect to Ukraine:

I heard Ambassador Sondland greet the President and explain that he was calling from Kyiv. I heard President Trump then clarify that Ambassador Sondland was in Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland replied, yes, he was in Ukraine, and went on to state that President Zelenskyy “loves your ass.” I then heard President Trump ask, “So, he’s gonna do the investigation?” Ambassador Sondland replied that “he’s gonna do it,” adding that President Zelenskyy will do “anything you ask him to.” Even though I did not take notes of these statements, I have a clear recollection that these statements were made. I believe that my colleagues who were sitting at the table also knew that Ambassador Sondland was speaking with the President.

He also apparently heard them discussing A$AP Rocky being jailed in Sweden, with an actual line of this real testimony to Congress being “Ambassador Sondland further told the President that Sweden ‘should have released him on your word,’ but that ‘you can tell the Kardashians you tried.'”

When the call was over, Holmes testifies, he asked Sondland if it’s true Trump didn’t “give a s–t about Ukraine.”

Sondland, per Holmes “agreed that the President did not ‘give a s–t about Ukraine.'” And then this happened:

I asked why not, and Ambassador Sondland stated that the President only cares about “big stuff.” I noted that there was “big stuff” going on in Ukraine, like a war with Russia, and Ambassador Sondland replied that he means “big stuff” that benefits the President, like the “Biden investigation” that Mr. Giuliani was pushing.

You can read the full opening statement here, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]