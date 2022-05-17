Trump-Backed Ted Budd Wins North Carolina GOP Nomination for U.S. Senate

Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) has won the Republican primary U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday, multiple outlets are projecting.

He defeated former Gov. Pat McCrory, Rep. Mark Walker and other candidates.

Budd was endorsed by former President Donald Trump early on and did not look back in the polling.

“There’s somebody in this room that I think is very special,” said Trump at the state’s GOP convention in January 2021. “This man is a great politician but more importantly, he loves the state of North Carolina.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Budd expressed appreciation for Trump’s endorsement.

“I think it was huge,” he said. “But it really helps especially when you work hard like we’ve done. We’ve stayed focused. We’ve worked hard. Stay humble and go out and ask people for their prayers, their support and their vote.”

“Do what you say you’re going to do,” he added. “So that’s what I’m going to do.”

Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley, who, if she wins, would be the first Black person to represent the state of North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. The winner will succeed Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who is retiring. Burr did not endorse in the race.

Budd has been serving in Congress since 2017.

Watch above, via CNN.

