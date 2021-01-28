comScore

Ted Cruz Joins Democrats in Bipartisan Condemnation of Robinhood for Suspending Trading: ‘This is Beyond Absurd’

By Leia IdlibyJan 28th, 2021, 1:08 pm

Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Who would have thought GameStop would be the company to finally bring unity to a divided nation?

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in addition to several other politicians from both sides of the aisle, have vocalized their condemnation of stock trading app Robinhood’s decision to block lay investors from purchasing GameStop stock.

Robinhood’s suspension of trading came after a shock boom (and quick fall) of GameStop stock prices, spearheaded by Reddit users on message board

Ocasio-Cortez went as far as to say that she would support a hearing to examine Robinhood’s decision:

“We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

The representative’s strong take earned her support from other Democrats, in addition to some unlikely advocates:


Although not politicians, Meghan McCain, Donald Trump Jr., and Fox News’ Katie Pavich weighed in to back Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of Robinhood:

