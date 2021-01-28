Trevor Noah Doubts the Nation Can Embrace Unity When GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Wants to Kill’ Democrats

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trevor Noah went after members of the Republican Party during Wednesday’s The Daily Show, decrying their inability to accept President Joe Biden’s “unity” promise.

“I can see why unity would be very appealing for people right now,” the host said. “But for unity to work, you have to agree on what unity is. And in Washington right now, they’re not even united on that.”

The host then played a montage of Republican politicians, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-K) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and other conservative public figures, berating Biden for implementing progressive orders while still promising to unify the divded nation.

“This is ridiculous. Apparently Republicans think that ‘unity’ means the Democrats have to act like Republicans?” Noah said after playing a clip of Sean Hannity asking his viewers if they believe Biden’s message of respect and cooperation.

The host then pulled out a dictionary to remind viewers that “unity” is not synonymous with the word “agreement” and instead refers to being “united.”

“I’ll tell you this much,” he continued, unsatisfied with the dictionary definition. “Unity doesn’t mean you just do what the losers want. It definitely doesn’t mean that you can’t hold Trump accountable for what he did.”

This brought Noah to QAnon supporting Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), who recently made headlines for unearthed posts, dating as recently as 2019, which revealed she had made several violent threats to high-profile Democrats and endorsed bonkers conspiracy theories.

A dug up video of Greene also went viral this week, as it showed her following and accosting gun activist David Hogg just weeks after the Parkland shooting that left 17 of his peers and teachers dead.

“Holy shit!” the Noah said after playing a CNN report on Greene. “This Marjorie Taylor Greene lady wanted to shoot [Nancy] Pelosi and hang [Barack] Obama and Hillary [Clinton]? This woman is something else. It’s like a normal Karen fell into a vat of chemicals and then became a Batman villain.”

“I mean, how can you achieve unity with someone who’s literally wanting you dead?” he asked, adding, “Imagine going into work everyday knowing one of your coworkers wants to kill you.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

