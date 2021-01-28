AOC Gently Declines Ted Cruz’s Support on Gamestop Issue: ‘You All Almost Had Me Murdered’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has no time for Ted Cruz, even when the Texas Senator is offering a public show of support in investigating the MemeStock shenanigans involving GameStop and RobinHood app.

At issue is the gaming of the stock market by pedestrian users of the retail stock trading application Robinhood and members of a sub-reddit known as “WallStreetBets,” who ostensibly organized what’s known as a “squeeze,” or coordinated mass purchase of particular stocks, to drive up the price, and well, make money. The fact that a number of institutional prime brokers and hedge fund managers are losing their shirts due to their shorting the inflated price appears to have caused great joy amongst the shenaniganists.

Earlier on Thursday, Robinhood shut down trades for GameStop for its userbase, which froze their holdings and kept users from selling stocks at a higher price, which was not only highly unprecedented but literally outrageous, in that it outraged many investors.

It also outraged Ocasio-Cortez, who quote-tweeted a report from Vice’s Motherboard saying “This is unacceptable,” and “We need to know more about @robinhoodapp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock they see fit.”

She then noted that, as a member of the House Financial Services Committee, she’d be down for a hearing.

This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz, who has led the league in attracting anti-seditionist criticism after his role in objecting to the Electoral College certification and the deadly Capitol insurrection, offered support with his ideological foe, with whom he has been battling on Twitter a lot lately. Cruz replied a “Fully agree” in support:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez showed zero interest, however, in making amends with Cruz, noting “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.”

And in case that didn’t make her position clear enough, she add “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.” The last knife twist? “In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

So to recap: Senator Cruz and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appear to share the same policy position on Robinhood App and, ostensibly, finance reform in a broad sense. But AOC continues to take issue with Cruz’s role in almost having her murdered, and she would prefer to cross-aisle collaborate with a non-seditionist, who she would prefer just resign.

