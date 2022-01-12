Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed a podium multiple times on Tuesday as he blasted what he called “hypocrisy” over one-sided questions from the media when it comes to politicians wearing masks.

During a press conference with GOP senators, Cruz was asked why he and the other lawmakers present weren’t wearing masks.

Cruz noted that “as far as I know, everyone here has been vaccinated, has been double vaccinated, been boosted.”

“On the question of hypocrisy, you just asked, you people at the podium are speaking without masks. Just once, I’d like to see a reporter say to Joe Biden when he,” said Cruz, who slammed both his fists on the podium, “stands at the damn podium in the White House without a mask, ‘Mr. President, why aren’t you wearing a mask?’”

“Just once, I’d like to see you say to Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, when she stands,” continued Cruz, who slammed both of his hounds on the podium, “at the podium with no mask, ‘Ms. Psaki, why don’t you have a mask?’”

“The questions are only directed at one side, and I got to say that the American people see the hypocrisy,” said Cruz.

Watch above, via Fox News.

