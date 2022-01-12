Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed Joe Biden on Wednesday over the president’s speech the previous day about voting rights.

In remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell did not hold back as he excoriated Biden’s speech in Atlanta:

Uniting our people and uniting our nation. Yesterday that very same man delivered a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country further apart. Twelve months ago this president said we should see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. Yesterday he called millions of Americans his domestic enemies. Twelve months ago the president called on Americans to join forces, stop the shouting. Lower the temperature.

McConnell made reference to a part of Biden’s speech in which he appeared to suggest that Republicans can either be on the side of America’s greatest or worst.

“So I ask every elected official in America: How do you want to be remembered? The Consequential moments in history, they present a choice,” said Biden during his speech. “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. [Martin Luther] King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

McConnell scolded Biden for “[comparing] a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors,” something that the former called “profoundly, profoundly unpresidential.”

“I’ve known and liked and personally respected Joe Biden for many years,” said McConnell. “I did not recognize the man at the podium yesterday.”

After mentioning that the Democrats won in 2020 just a slim majority in the House of Representatives and the slimmest of margins in the Senate, a 50-50 split with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, McConnell said “the president’s rant, rant yesterday was incoherent, incorrect and beneath his office.”

