Testing Survey Finds 2.7 Million New Yorkers Could Have Had Coronavirus, 13.9% Test Positive For Antibodies

New York’s first coronavirus antibody study, taken by 3,ooo people at grocery stores across the state, showed 13.9 percent tested positive, meaning they were previously infected, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Thursday.

This percentage could mean there have been about 2.7 million infections statewide, but Cuomo called the results preliminary and acknowledged that the results could be skewed considering they were surveying people who were not isolated at home.

“These are people who were out and about, shopping, they were not people who were in their home, they are not people who were isolated and not people who were quarantined who you could argue, probably had a lower rate of infection because they wouldn’t come out of the house,” Cuomo said. “These are people who were outside. These are people who were not at work, so they’re probably not essential workers.”

Cuomo also broke down the infection percentages by race, and concluded an already established fact: that black and Latino New Yorkers are testing positive at higher rates. Cuomo, however, attributed that to a regional break down.

“African-American and Latinos are, in this survey, disproportionately from New York City, and New York City is at 21 percent so the African-American number, Latino number is 22 percent,” he explained. “The upstate white, talking about more upstate which is 9, is 3.6 [percent] in the survey.”

