‘Here’s Hunter, M-F-ers!’ Hunter Biden Taunts Trump Over MAGA Rally Jab

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Hunter Biden taunted President Donald Trump over the “Where’s Hunter?” rally jab as he explained why he appropriated the phrase for his new project.

News broke Friday that Hunter Biden was awarded $1.7 million in punitive damages in his defamation case against Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com. He has also been generating buzz with his energetic X/Twitter feed, and has started a Substack called “Where’s Hunter?”

Biden gave a lengthy interview this week on The Jim Acosta Show, during which he explained why he chose the MAGA catchphrase for the new Sub:

JIM ACOSTA: Hunter, I know you’re out there doing this, lightin’ it up, and you can catch Hunter on his, uh, sub stack @HunterBiden. Very simple, easy to do. And I know any final thought from you before I do my announcer thing and wrap it up. TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah, I wanted to give Hunter a check because I did visit your Substack for a second hunter. I was very entertained by the title of it. Would you like to tell us what the name of your substack? HUNTER BIDEN: Oh, that’s right. It’s called Where’s Hunter? Where’s hunter? Here’s Hunter, mother–. I was going to put “Where’s Hunters? Here is Hunter, MFers!”. But I– they told “maybe take out that part.” So it’s just Where’s Hunter. JIM ACOSTA: It’s where you have the voice of your father in your head telling you, Hunter, to stop saying the f-word. I think that is a healthy thing. TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Just explain that reference to everybody, the Where’s Hunter reference. HUNTER BIDEN: Yeah. So, you know, I mean, that I mean God almighty, he even said it from the Oval Office the other day. He said “We made so much money on the Where’s Hunter merchandise.” So he used to stand up on stage and everybody that is that remembers any of his rallies back in 2019, all the way through this time is that his one of his greatest refrains was always “Where’s Hunter?”. And they sold caps and they sold hats and they told t shirts. I’m still waiting for my, you know, my royalty check on that, but. “Where’s Hunter?”. Well I’m gonna do a daily, I’m going to do like a weekly thing of exactly where Hunter is and I’m gonna ask or answer people’s questions about where I am, not only, you know, literally but also metaphysically. I’m giving my metaphysical location.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.

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