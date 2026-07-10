Kash Patel Reportedly Summoned to White House as Frustration Mounts, Cancels Weekend Trip to See Girlfriend

FBI Director Kash Patel was reportedly called to the White House on Friday, forcing him to cancel a planned weekend trip to Chicago to see his girlfriend perform, as frustration with the bureau chief has grown among senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to an exclusive report from MS NOW, Patel had been scheduled to travel in the bureau’s jet to Chicago, where his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, was set to perform Saturday at the White City Smokeout music festival. But the outlet reported that Patel abruptly canceled the trip Friday morning after being summoned to the White House.

MS NOW reported that the precise reason for the last-minute meeting remains unclear, though multiple sources said top administration officials have become increasingly frustrated with Patel over a series of controversies, including scrutiny surrounding his government-funded travel.

Among the incidents cited by sources was Patel’s Friday morning response to MS NOW’s coverage of his travel, in which he wrote: “my jet ski is gold plated…dumbass.”

The report also said Patel’s travel practices have attracted congressional scrutiny. According to MS NOW, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) questioned Patel in a May letter about his use of FBI aircraft and the purchase of armored BMWs for his travel around Washington. Congressional Democrats separately raised concerns after receiving information alleging Patel requested special accommodations on official trips, including a jet ski excursion and a helicopter tour. The FBI has disputed those allegations and said Patel has complied with federal travel rules.

MS NOW further reported that Patel’s Chicago itinerary included a visit to the FBI’s Chicago field office, though some current and former law enforcement officials questioned whether the stop had been added to justify the trip.

One source familiar with the canceled travel told the outlet, “Patel was coming (to Chicago) today for a fake office visit for his girlfriend’s country concert this weekend.” The same source said Patel “cancelled the trip while on the tarmac at Andrews” and was “summoned to the White House immediately,” adding it was “apparent panic” and “believed to be in response to his morning tweet today.”

Another source involved in efforts to improve Patel’s standing with the White House told MS NOW, “With everything going on in the war, how are you not outside the Oval Office ready to go into the Situation Room?”

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung did not directly address questions about the reported meeting or canceled trip, but told MS NOW, “Under President Trump and Director Patel’s leadership at the FBI, crime across the country has plummeted to the lowest level in more than 100 years and many high-profile criminals have been put behind bars. Director Patel remains a critical player on the administration’s law and order team.”

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment, according to the report.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!