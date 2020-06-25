Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Halts Coronavirus Reopening As Cases Rise

Texas Governor Greg Abbott halted the state’s plans to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday after cases skyrocketed.

In a statement, Abbott said, “As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families.”

“The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business,” he explained, adding, “I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.”

According to ABC13, Abbott’s decision came “less than an hour after Abbott said hospitals in Harris, Travis, Bexar and Dallas counties must stop elective surgeries in order to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.”

Texas reportedly experienced an “all-time daily high” of 5,489 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday after the state eased lockdown restrictions.

On Tuesday, Abbott said in an interview, “We want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home… Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home.”

