‘Thank God Joe Biden Is President Of the United States Today!’ Charlie Crist Blurts Out 87 Jaw-Dropping Seconds of Biden Love to CNN

Former and potentially future Florida Governor Charlie Crist took his praise for President Joe Biden to eleven with a stunning 87-second litany that included repeated thanks to God almighty for Biden’s presidency.

With Biden’s approval rating mired underwater for the past year or so, many Democrats have struggled with questions about whether they embrace the president, although conditions for Democrats have been improving.

Then there’s Crist, whose victory Tuesday night puts him in a head-to-head race with current GOP Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Kaitlan Collins concluded her interview with Crist by asking if he would welcome President Biden to Florida to campaign against DeSantis.

Crist responded with an escalating cascade of superlatives that included an odd detour into the time Biden offered Crist his lunch, but Crist refused because he only eats one meal a day:

KAITLAN COLLINS: You’re talking about the perks of Florida. Sure. I cover the White House normally. Will we be seeing you in Florida? Do you want President Biden to come and campaign with you? CHARLIE CRIST: Absolutely! This, and look what Joe Biden’s done for our, President Biden, forgive me, has done for our country. He’s been exceptional. Look what he’s done for the world. I mean, what’s happening in Ukraine, him bringing NATO together new members to NATO. Finland. Sweden. It’s remarkable. The EU. I mean, what other president could have done what he’s done? He’s been phenomenal. Gas prices are down. Inflation is trending down. Democracy is trending up. I’m running against a guy who’s against democracy. He doesn’t support mail-in ballots. He doesn’t support African-Americans and their right to vote. Joe Biden supports all of that. He’s a good man. He’s a great man. He’s a great president. I can’t wait for him to get down here. I need his help. I want his help. And he’s, he’s the best I’ve ever met. I know this man. He offered me his lunch when he was campaigning for me a couple of years ago down in Florida. I don’t, I only eat one meal a day. I try to stay fit. I’m an old quarterback from Wake Forest. But seriously, this man is a great man! Joe Bi- thank God Joe Biden is the president of United States today! Thank God for that. And President Obama before him. These are good people. I’m sorry– KAITLAN COLLINS: We’ll see if he offers you his lunch… CHARLIE CRIST: I love these guys. They’re great! KAITLAN COLLINS: The next time when we are in Florida, if he’s there campaigning for you. Congressman Charlie Crist, thank you for joining us this morning. And a note to viewers. We did reach out to Governor Ron DeSantis’s office, to come on this show this morning. His campaign declined to do so.

Watch above via CNN.

