‘That Just Disgusted Me!’ Bill de Blasio RIPS Firefighters Suspended for Threatening State Senator Over Vaccine Mandate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ripped firefighters who were suspended for threatening a state senator over the city’s vaccine mandate, and said that further action is possible.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the mayor began by boasting that as the deadline for the vaccine mandate takes effect this week, 92 percent of city workers have gotten at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

But during the Q&A period, de Blasio was asked about the six FDNY firefighters who were suspended Friday after they drove a fire truck to State Senator Zellnor Myrie’s office and caused a disturbance.

Bob Hennelly from The Chief-Leader asked de Blasio about the potential for further disciplinary action against the firefighters.

“Let me just say at the outset, as we turn to Commissioner Nigro, Bob, that that just disgusted me,” de Blasio said. “These were members of the fire department, in uniform, who accosted fellow public servants who work for a state senator, mistreated them from everything we’ve heard, in uniform, on duty, acting on their own political beliefs.”

The mayor called the firefighters’ actions “unacceptable on so many levels,” thanked NY Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro for acting quickly, and added that “further discipline absolutely is called for.”

Nigro said that the incident is under investigation, and that “the penalties can be anywhere from what they’ve already received up to and including termination.”

State Senator Myrie described the incident as threatening:

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said firefighters from Ladder 113 in Brooklyn parked a fire truck outside his office Friday morning and confronted one of his staff members about the mandate, suggesting the lawmaker and his staff would have “blood on their hands” because of resulting staffing shortages and longer response times. The firefighters also pressed the staff member to divulge where Myrie lived, the 34-year-old Democrat told The Associated Press. He said several other members of his staff saw the fire truck with its lights flashing and were anxious there was an emergency nearby.

“If you are asking for my personal whereabouts and you follow it with blood being on the government’s hands for a vaccine mandate, any objective observer is going to connect those two and receive them as a threat,” Myrie said.

Watch above via Mayor Bill de Blasio.

