‘That’s Not an Accurate Take’: Kirby Dismisses Fox News’s Peter Doocy on Domestic Oil Production

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, John Kirby, swatted down Fox News’s Peter Doocy during a press briefing on Monday when Doocy suggested President Joe Biden would rather “let U.S. companies drill for oil in Venezuela than here in the U.S.”

The exchange began with Kirby responding to a question from Doocy on the White House’s support for anti-lockdown protesters in China.

“But obviously, there are people in China that that have concerns about that and they’re protesting that. And we believe they should be able to do that peacefully,” Kirby replied.

“And on the sanctions relief for Venezuela. Yes. Why is it that President Biden would rather let U.S. companies drill for oil in Venezuela than here in the U.S.?” Doocy asked, referencing the Biden administration lifting a key provision in its sanctions on Venezuela to allow for U.S. oil companies to drill in the country.

“That’s not an accurate take on the president’s view,” said Kirby.

“Earlier this month, he said, ‘No more drilling. There is no more drilling,’” pushed back Doocy, quoting Biden from early November.

“The president has issued 9,000 permits for drilling on U.S. federal lands, Peter, 9000 of them being unused. There are plenty of opportunities for oil and gas companies to drill here in the United States,” Kirby replied, adding:

I’ll let Chevron speak for this particular issue of sanctions relief. But our expectation is it won’t be a lot of oil coming out of there. It will have to be shipped to the United States.

“Does the president think there’s some benefit to the climate to drill oil in Venezuela and not here?” pushed Doocy.

“No, this has nothing to do with a benefit to the climate here again. There are 9000 unused permits here in the United States on federal land that oil and gas companies can and should take advantage of,” responded Kirby, adding:

9,000! And we’re talking about one there in Venezuela. Now, look, it remains to be seen how much will get drilled down there. It will be up to Chevron to decide that, Peter. But but as a function of the sanction itself, that oil, whatever product is drilled, has to come to the United States.

