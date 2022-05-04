The Daily Wire Top Publisher on Facebook in First Quarter of 2022 — 3 of Top 5 Are Right-Leaning

The Daily Wire continued its dominance on Facebook in the first quarter of 2022, according to media monitoring company NewsWhip.

NewsWhip’s Q1 report on the publishers with the highest engagement on Facebook found that three of the top five media outlets on the social media giant were right-leaning.

The Daily Wire landed in the top spot with 98 million engagements since the beginning of the year, followed closely behind by NBC, which had 94 million.

The Daily Mail and Fox News came in third and fourth place with 80 and 57 million engagements – respectively.

The BBC rounded out the top five with 56 million engagements since the beginning of the year.

The report notes that while “the Daily Wire was the top publisher of the quarter once again, though with substantially fewer engagements than it had in Q4, dropping from 109 million to 98 million.”

NBC also saw a drop from last quarter from 97 million to 94 million.

Earlier in April, NewsWhip reported that the Daily Mail had surpassed the Daily Wire for the top spot on Facebook for the month of March – the first time the Wire had been dethroned since 2020.

The Daily Wire, co-founded in 2015 by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, has found unparalleled success on Facebook, which has been one of the reasons the company announced it brought in over $100,000,000 in revenue in 2021.

NPR wrote about The Wire’s success in July 2021, noting the “site produces little original reporting but instead mostly repackages journalism from traditional news organizations with a conservative slant…The Daily Wire has turned anger into an art form and recycled content into a business model.”

NewsWhip ranks the publishers based on “our API and NewsWhip Spike,” which looks at all “English-language content from publishers, ranked by Facebook likes, shares, and comments to their web content, ranked by domain.”

