Liberals had a field day on Thursday after President Donald Trump appeared to visibly nod off in front of reporters, tilting back in his chair with closed eyes in the Oval Office.

Trump spoke to reporters during a lengthy Thursday press conference alongside EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and other cabinet members. During multiple points throughout the conference, the president seemed to fall asleep, closing his eyes and leaning to the side while others were speaking. Democrats were quick to call out it out online.

“The Commander-in-Sleep clocks in,” wrote the official Democrats.

“See…I told you it was a clone. They keep forgetting to charge its battery,” joked Hunter Biden.

See…I told you it was a clone. They keep forgetting to charge its battery. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

“We’re all supposed to pretend this isn’t happening a lot?” wrote journalist Terry Moran. “How does this make us look to the rest of the world?”

We’re all supposed to pretend this isn’t happening a lot? How does this make us look to the rest of the world? https://t.co/x0BeVsyeBK — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 4, 2026

Some poked fun at the White House explanation for previous moments when Trump appeared to doze– that he was only “blinking.”

“How long until the @WhiteHouse says he was just ‘blinking’?” asked liberal outlet Headquarters.

How long until the @WhiteHouse says he was just “blinking”? https://t.co/kHh93iuNSr — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 4, 2026

The official White House rapid response account hit back at the outlet, writing, “His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumbass mouth-breathers.”

His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumbass mouth-breathers https://t.co/7VCNwVgQow pic.twitter.com/3zoCVEzsrY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2026

MiedasTouch replied to the post with a video where the president has his eyes closed for extended periods.

“About to hit REM during those extended blinks,” wrote Brian Tyler Cohen, adding in another post, “Marco Rubio yesterday: “I have never seen Trump fall asleep.”

About to hit REM during those extended blinks. https://t.co/zE0agYUDLB — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 4, 2026

Marco Rubio yesterday: “I have never seen Trump fall asleep.” https://t.co/Zhc9geWsdO — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 4, 2026

Cohen’s mention of Rubio, who yesterday told Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) during a House hearing that he had “never seen” the president fall asleep, was also a common theme for posters.

“How long until @marcorubio says he’s not sleeping now?” asked Occupy Democrats founder Grant Stern.

How long until @marcorubio says he's not sleeping now? https://t.co/wOaXIaTxQ1 — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) June 4, 2026

“Has anyone showed this to @marcorubio? cc@tedlieu,” asked another poster.

Lieu, it seems, got the message.

“cc: @SecRubio,” he wrote.

Below are some more reactions:

Sleeping is far better than listening to Lee Zeldin talk. https://t.co/Hc0Cj4ZV6A — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) June 4, 2026

I'm old enough to remember @HillaryClinton's "3am phone call" ad during the 2008 presidential primary season https://t.co/tPQFUbjGfr — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) June 4, 2026

A glaring omission from the president’s recent physical examination is any mention of his sleep disorder. This is not normal. https://t.co/87OJjoW2Ae — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) June 4, 2026

Trump is passed out in the Oval Office right now. 25TH AMENDMENT NOW! pic.twitter.com/8a5DY7EAGu — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 4, 2026

I don't know why they keep scheduling these during nap time? https://t.co/UbraY68oZT — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 4, 2026

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