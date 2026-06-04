‘Commander-in-Sleep’: Liberals Have Field Day as a Tilting Trump Seems To Nod Off in Front of Reporters
Liberals had a field day on Thursday after President Donald Trump appeared to visibly nod off in front of reporters, tilting back in his chair with closed eyes in the Oval Office.
Trump spoke to reporters during a lengthy Thursday press conference alongside EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and other cabinet members. During multiple points throughout the conference, the president seemed to fall asleep, closing his eyes and leaning to the side while others were speaking. Democrats were quick to call out it out online.
“The Commander-in-Sleep clocks in,” wrote the official Democrats.
“See…I told you it was a clone. They keep forgetting to charge its battery,” joked Hunter Biden.
“We’re all supposed to pretend this isn’t happening a lot?” wrote journalist Terry Moran. “How does this make us look to the rest of the world?”
Some poked fun at the White House explanation for previous moments when Trump appeared to doze– that he was only “blinking.”
“How long until the @WhiteHouse says he was just ‘blinking’?” asked liberal outlet Headquarters.
The official White House rapid response account hit back at the outlet, writing, “His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumbass mouth-breathers.”
MiedasTouch replied to the post with a video where the president has his eyes closed for extended periods.
“About to hit REM during those extended blinks,” wrote Brian Tyler Cohen, adding in another post, “Marco Rubio yesterday: “I have never seen Trump fall asleep.”
Cohen’s mention of Rubio, who yesterday told Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) during a House hearing that he had “never seen” the president fall asleep, was also a common theme for posters.
“How long until @marcorubio says he’s not sleeping now?” asked Occupy Democrats founder Grant Stern.
“Has anyone showed this to @marcorubio? cc@tedlieu,” asked another poster.
Lieu, it seems, got the message.
“cc: @SecRubio,” he wrote.
Below are some more reactions:
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓