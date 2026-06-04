Vanilla Ice Tells Laura Ingraham He’s Not Sure if Trump Still Wants Him to Perform at 250th Celebration

Vanilla Ice said he is not sure if President Donald Trump still wants him to perform at the big semiquincentennial for the U.S. this month after a recent revamp.

The president canceled his “Freedom 250” concert series at the Kennedy Center after six of the nine musical acts canceled their appearances last week. The series had been touted as the “Great American State Fair,” featuring artists such as Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels, and the surviving member of Milli Vanilli. Vanilla Ice did not withdraw from the festivities.

On Thursday, however, Trump announced that the concert series would be replaced by what he called “the Greatest Rally, EVER,” and that it would feature 83-year-old Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the USA.”

Hours later, Vanilla Ice appeared on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where the host asked about his status in the “250” ceremonies.

“Well, it looks like the concert is now kind of morphing into a rally on the 24th of June,” Laura Ingraham noted. “But the rally is going to have some of the greatest music ever played, as well, and I assume you’ll still be part of all that.”

“I hope so,” Vanilla Ice replied. “I don’t even know. I’m here marinating. But I’m honored to even be invited for this. And I’ll be there no matter what. But I’m just saying, this is going to be an epic birthday for our country. I’m honored. And it’s going to be a lot of fun. Put your fanny pack on. Let’s go back to the ‘9-s for a minute and get your dance moves, and let’s get cheesy with it. Neon colors come out, go, ninja, go.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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