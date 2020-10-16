A new report from CNN says former White House chief of staff John Kelly has unloaded on his former boss in very stark terms in private.

Since leaving the Trump administration, Kelly has made a few public comments criticizing President Donald Trump and his conduct in office, though he’s been more muted than others who have spoken out about their time working for Trump.

Jake Tapper reported Friday on a quote from Kelly about the president that he has apparently told people close to him:

“The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.”

The reporting is part of a new CNN special airing Sunday night called The Insiders: A Warning from Former Trump Officials.

You can watch above, via CNN.

