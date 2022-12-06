‘The Office’ Star Mindy Kaling Calls the Show ‘So Inappropriate Now’ and Admits Most Characters ‘Would be Cancelled’

Mindy Kaling, who stared in the hit NBC show The Office, believes the show would never be made today and in fact, some of the characters would be cancelled by the current standards.

Speaking with Good Morning America last Thursday, Kaling was asked about the show and specifically what she thought her character, Kelly Kapoor, would be up to now.

“I think she probably would’ve quit Dunder Mifflin to be an influencer. And then probably been canceled almost immediately,” Kaling said. “So that’s what I would see for her.”

“That’s pretty accurate, I think,” co-host Robin Roberts remarked.

“Actually most of the characters in that show probably would be canceled,” Kaling added.

When asked when she was planning to share the show with her two young children, Kaling said it may never happen.

“I kind of think maybe never. That show is so inappropriate. I mean, we always talk about the writers I’m still in touch with now, we talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now,” Kaling said.

“Tastes have changed. And honestly what offends people has changed so much now. And so I think that actually it’s one of the reasons why the show’s popular. Cause people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show. So, I mean, I think when they’re teenagers, they’ll probably want to, it seems like a 15-year-old boy is the biggest fan of The Office right now,” she added.

“I had a 15 year old girl who spent all of Covid watching The Office again and again and again,” co-host George Stephanopoulos said.

“I’m sure that was great for you,” Kaling joked.

“You make me feel like a real failed parent right now,” Stephanopoulos laughed.

Watch above via Good Morning America.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com