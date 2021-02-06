The President is Tweeting on Saturday Morning — But Something is Different

President Joe Biden was tweeting Saturday morning, but not the sort of tweeting that Americans and the media became accustomed to over the past four years and two weeks.

On Saturday morning, President Biden sent just his sixth Saturday tweet — or as his predecessor former President Donald Trump might have called it, a middling 5 am hour.

The post featured video of a phone call between Biden and a California woman named Michele, along with the caption “Last year, Michele lost her job because of the pandemic. I recently gave her a call to hear her story and discuss how my American Rescue Plan will help families like hers.”

Last year, Michele lost her job because of the pandemic. I recently gave her a call to hear her story and discuss how my American Rescue Plan will help families like hers. pic.twitter.com/SAqM2GytPf — President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2021

In a statement, the White House explained that the video is the beginning of a series of such chats:

The President is spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, DE. He will be spending time with family and watching the Super Bowl. Today the White House will launch a new effort for the President to regularly communicate directly with the American people. The inaugural edition will be a conversation between the President and Michele, who lives in Roseville, CA and lost her job at a start-up clothing company because of the pandemic, and will publish at 11am ET across digital platforms— on White House Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube & on POTUS Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The White House later added, of the frequency of these calls, “the President will be speaking to those affected by the pandemic regularly.”

Before he was permanently banned from Twitter, Trump was known to spend large chunks of his Saturdays — as well as other days — sending sometimes hundreds of tweets, focusing on a variety of favorite topics, like cable news, and lashing out at his perceived enemies.

Watch the video above via The White House.

