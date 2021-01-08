President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has officially been suspended.

As of this posting, if you go to @realDonaldTrump, the account is down with a message reading, “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

The social network locked his account over posts he made following the violent mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol, and cited those tweets in their decision:

Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.

