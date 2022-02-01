Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has entered the chat with regard to embattled podcaster Joe Rogan, and he is firmly on the side of free speech.

Rogan has found himself in a battle against former free speech rock icons, such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, over the often controversial content on his popular podcast.

Both artists demanded their music be pulled from Spotify after Rogan was not booted from the platform after he was accused of spreading dangerous misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

Other musicians, such as Nils Lofgren, have followed Young and Mitchell by pulling their music from Spotify.

Spotify announced on Sunday it would update its platform rules and slap a content advisory onto content that deals with Covid-19, but has generally sided with Rogan over artists calling for a boycott. Spotify notably generates a lot more revenue from podcasts than it does from music, Reuters reported.

Nonetheless, when Young decided Rogan’s show was dangerous, and not a platform for a hearty debate, Rogan was branded as a threat by a segment of the left that engages in cancel culture.

The Joe Rogan Experience host actually shared praise for those who are targeting him when he commented on the controversy Monday via an Instagram video.

“I’m very sorry that they feel that way,” Rogan said. “I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan. I’ve always been a Neil Young fan. And definitely no hard feelings towards Joni Mitchell. I love her, too.” He also said:

The problem I have with the term “misinformation,” especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation in just a short while ago are now accepted as fact. Like, for instance, eight months ago, if you said, ‘If you get vaccinated, you can still catch COVID and you can still spread COVID,’ you would be removed from social media. They would ban you from certain platforms. Now, that’s accepted as fact. If you said “I don’t think cloth masks work” you would be banned from social media.

The Rock commented on Rogan’s video, and offered to stand by him while he most certainly feels the walls are closing in.

“Great stuff here brother,” the wrestler-turned-actor replied. “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

