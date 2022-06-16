The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens raged against parents who would allow their children to be trans or who would take their kids to drag queen story hour on Wednesday.

“Of course, I have been covering the wonderful month of Pride, for which I feel no pride for at all. I think it should be called shame month. It’s absolute debauchery,” Owens started off her anti-LGBTQ+ rant.

“I spoke about this last week and when you believe when you start to see that your government is sponsoring that, when they’re putting real dollars behind things like drag queen story hour in New York City, you should realize that something nefarious is going on because the government does not care about your children. No, the government does not love your children,” Owens said.

She continued, speaking in conspiratorial tones, “The government does not want your children to be accepted. The government wants your children to be enslaved to government for the rest of their life.”

“And right now, as we’re seeing, there is a marriage between government and big pharma. It is my belief that that is the push behind this effort to tell children that they can pick their gender and to confuse them,” she continued, arguing mental illness creates dependence on the government.

“And you’re seeing right now that adults are getting behind this narrative so they can have a woke T-shirt on and say I love my children. I allowed my child to pick their gender and pick their species,” she said, adding:

And they feel proud of themselves because they can go and they can say this on Facebook that they are wonderful, accepting, and loving adults. When, in reality, they are underqualified to have children.

“They should have their children taken away from them because it’s child abuse,” Owens concluded, calling for government intervention.

