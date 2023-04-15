Tim Scott Tells NBC He Would ‘Literally Sign Most Conservative’ Abortion Laws Possible When Asked About Ban

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott told NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali he would “literally sign the most conservative” abortion laws possible when asked about Florida’s 6-week ban.

Scott has soft-launched a 2024 presidential campaign this week, and among the interviews he did was an extensive sit-down with Vitali.

While Scott wouldn’t say out loud he’d support a national ban when pressed earlier in the week by Newsmax, he told Vitali he’d sign whatever the most conservative law that could get through Congress would be — then refused to weigh in on specific “hypotheticals”:

ALI VITALI: I want to talk about what you want to control, too. Specifically one of the big debates that’s going to happen in 2022. That’s already been happening now is around the idea of abortion care. Yesterday in New Hampshire, you said you would back a 20 week abortion ban. Overnight, Florida passed a law that would ban it at six weeks. Do you agree with that?

TIM SCOTT: I would just say – the truth is that when we have a culture of life, I support the culture of life, number one. Number two, I’m proudly 100% pro-life. I’m so thankful that I had an opportunity to vote for the three Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade. I celebrate that. So every time a state, the Dobbs decision, states have the ability to have the most conservative bills that they can get passed in their legislature. I support the culture of life. Without question.

ALI VITALI: But is six weeks, the right mile marker?

TIM SCOTT: The people have decided that their elected leaders have the opportunity to do so. So I say absolutely. As the culture of life is being protected, we should celebrate that. States will have different varying views on that. But yes, if I were president of the United States, I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.

ALI VITALI: Even if it was six weeks?

TIM SCOTT: I’m not going to talk about six or five or seven or ten. I’m just saying that whatever the most conservative legislation is that can come through Congress.

ALI VITALI: Is what you would sign?

TIM SCOTT: Yes.

ALI VITALI: How do you square then the idea from Dobbs, the idea from there was to kick it back to the states and allow them to either pass the most conservative, or to allow abortion to remain legal. How do you square the states rights issue with the potential for a national ban that would set a federal mile marker?

TIM SCOTT: No one’s talking about a national ban number one. Number two, I would simply say–

ALI VITALI: So, you wouldn’t back any kind of national ban?

TIM SCOTT: I’m not gonna do a bunch of hypotheticals, but what I am going to say is that the fact is that Dobbs sent the decision to the states, 100% agree with that. Our friends on the left in the Senate, they want to have abortion from a federal perspective, up until the day of birth. I oppose that. If it requires federal legislation, and it appears it will, to usurp the Democrats radical view allowing abortion to the last day of pregnancy, we will stand in the gap and not allow that to happen. So that’s just where the radical left is taking the issue.

ALI VITALI: There’s just a lot of space though, I feel between–

TIM SCOTT: I’ll just finish. Allowing the courts to send it to the states, and then the Democrats weaponize it in the Senate to make it a federal issue again, if they’re going to make it a federal issue, we’re going to create a backstop where they can’t go too far. Having conversations about having third trimester abortions? It’s unbelievable. Why would we ever be in the camp of North Korea and China? I never get an answer to that question.

ALI VITALI: I mean, I think the conversation right now though in some of these other states is where abortions are at six or 12–

TIM SCOTT: [GETS FOOD] Thank you so much. Wow, those are big pancakes. I love that. You know, I’m gonna have to learn to multitask.

ALI VITALI: I think the conversation is happening around, you know, six or 12 or 20–

TIM SCOTT: I actually agree with you–I disagree with you totally. The fact of the matter is that in the United States Senate where I serve, every single Democrat has voted for late term abortions up until the day of birth. Number one, number two, they’ve actually said they would allow for abortions to happen based on gender, based on race, based on the disability of the children. What we’re not actually having in this country is an actual debate about the holistic view of abortion. We’re having it for about six weeks or eight weeks or 10 weeks, but no one seems to want to cover the fact that we’re going to be a country, they’re going to have a country that allows abortions in the 38th 39th weeks of pregnancy? There’s no way that can be a good thing. And so, yes, we should stand up and be counted against the lunacy of the left that wants to allow for abortions up until the day of birth. That’s just I don’t know how that is controversial because it’s not controversial in almost any other country on Earth.

ALI VITALI: One of the things that’s also working its way through the courts right now is around the idea of Mifepristone. Do you have any concerns about setting a precedent that judges can decide what’s medically sound for Americans as pills?

TIM SCOTT: There are contradictory decisions from lower courts. We saw just this morning or yesterday, a decision that overturned some of those decisions, bringing the decision back to the 2016 definition. I believe that the Supreme Court’s got to rule on this issue. But there’s no doubt that the way we look at the FDA versus the course of the FDA’s approval process. One of the judges and certainly what I’ve read, the process the FDA used was flawed. But at the end of the day, I think, of course we should have confidence in the courts. We should allow the Supreme Court to make a decision.

ALI VITALI: So almost the courts over the FDA’s process?

TIM SCOTT: Well, I believe that the judiciary will make a good decision in the end.