Tim Scott Dodges When Confronted By Fox & Friends Host on How He’d Beat Trump In 2024

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday to discuss his newly launched presidential exploratory committee and his plan to take on former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary.

“So, Senator, you’ve launched the exploratory committee. Obviously, you’re going to run for president,” noted co-host Steve Doocy at one point, adding:

Currently, on the Republican side, Donald Trump is leading in all the polls for the most part. Obviously, you wouldn’t be getting in unless you thought you could beat him. What is your plan to do that?

“There’s no doubt that along the path of my Faith in America Tour, what I’ve heard is that people truly want to have a conversation about their future. I’ll tell you the truth. My life literally is only possible here in America,” Scott began, not directly answering the question.

“I like to call it Made in America. When you start in a single-parent household mired in poverty, you watch your mother work 16-hour days. You question whether or not this will work for you. You question, you become angry. I had all the challenges on the wrong side of the tracks. I thank God Almighty that I had mentors and a mother who believed that prayer was the key and faith unlocks those doors. They never surrender. They always believed the best was coming. I want to share that message. I want to share the gospel truth that faith in America means faith in each other, faith in God and faith in our future,” Scott concluded.

“Are you answering my question about how you beat Donald Trump by saying that your personal story is what’s going to sell you to the American people?” Doocy followed up.

“What I’m saying in response to your question is that the field of play is focusing on President Biden’s failures,” Scott responded, adding:

What Americans want to see is a contrast between the radical left and the blueprint to ruin America and why our policies actually work. I believe that Psalms 139 tells us that we are all uniquely and fearfully made, that if we focus on our uniqueness, we focus on our path to where we are. I believe we give the voters a choice so that they can decide how we move forward as opposed to trying to have a conversation about how to beat a Republican. I think we’re better off having a conversation about beating Joe Biden.

While Scott leaned-in heavily on his Christian faith, which some may see as a contrast to Trump’s personal and political style, the Republican Senator never addressed his plan to take on Trump directly.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

