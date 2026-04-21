‘So Stupidly!’ Trump Rips Supreme Court — Including Justices ‘Nominated by Me’ — in Scorching CNBC Rant

President Donald Trump sounded off on the Supreme Court in a rant delivered during a Tuesday morning interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“You know, we had a little setback with the Supreme Court. They said I can charge tariffs, but I have to do it a different way. And because of what they did, we have to pay back $160 billion. All they had to do is add one sentence, just one sentence. And that’s: you don’t have to pay anything taken in thus far back. But because they didn’t add — and by the way, it was a close call too. There were justices that were powerful that I was right on the tariffs. But because we lost by just two votes, you know, just little vote, two votes, we have to pay back $165 billion. They could have, with a little one sentence — you don’t have to paid back tariffs that have already been received, you start from this point, and you do it a different way. So we’re doing it a different, we’re going to end up with the same,” began Trump, referencing the Court’s 6-3 decision to strike down the tariffs Trump imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. “Actually, we’ll end up with bigger numbers, actually, but it’s a little more unwieldy, but it’s the way it’s been done. But it’s so sad that the Supreme Court didn’t want to save our country with one sentence, $165 billion. And we’re giving a lot of that money back to people that hate our country, so I’m not happy with the Supreme Court. I’ll be honest with you, OK?”

After co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin followed up by asking whether some companies might not be seeking tariff refunds because they’re afraid of “offending” the president, Trump professed to be “honored” by the sentiment before turning his attention back to the Court.

“I’m looking to make this country strong. Supreme Court could have helped us. Now they have birthright citizenship, they’ll probably rule against us. No country in the world has it. It’s horrible for our country, and I just see it, you know. I see some of these Republicans that are nominated by me asking real bad questions — and looks like maybe we’re gonna lose that one too,” mused Trump, who proceeded to launch into an extended riff about college sports before again returning to his favorite subject:

But if the courts had common sense, they would have done something that could have been very easy to do and made everybody happy. If they had common sense, we would not be paying back almost $200 billion in tariffs, so stupidly. In many cases, the enemy — the enemy! — is getting this money. The people that have hated the United States, we’re giving them checks for billions of dollars. It’s so sad to see. And it would be nice if the court system and the Supreme Court could have done things a little bit differently. Very sad. Actually, it’s very sad. It’s called no common sense. And look at the rulings we’re getting on illegal immigrants. I mean, they’re coming in, murderers and everything else. We have a murder, a many-time murder, it’s really hard to get them out of our country. But we don’t stop.

Watch above via CNBC.

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