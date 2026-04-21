Trump Rages at ‘Traitor Democrats’ and ‘Decaying’ WSJ for Demeaning Signature 2nd Term Achievement

President Donald Trump unleashed on the media and Democratic leadership for demeaning one of the signature achievements of his second term to date on Tuesday.

“Never allow the Traitor Democrats like Low IQ person Hakeem Jeffries, or Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, or the totally corrupt Fake News Media such as the phony and decaying Wall Street Journal, the Failing New York Times (Subscriptions way down!), or dying ’60 Minutes,’ to demean or criticize Operation Midnight Hammer, which totally obliterated the Nuclear Dust locations to the point where bloodthirsty Iran has been unable to get to it, or dig it out,” wrote the president on Truth Social. “Space Force has cameras on every inch of the 3 sites that were so brilliantly hit last June! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The post came a few hours after Trump raged at CNN over a segment during which Anderson Cooper questioned the feasibility of an operation to retrieve the enriched uranium buried at the three Iranian nuclear sites the United States struck last June.

“Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran. Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process,” declared Trump in his earlier post. “Fake News CNN, and other corrupt Media Networks and Platforms, fail to give our great aviators the credit they deserve – Always trying to demean and belittle – LOSERS!!!”

The president had insisted last Friday that the Iranians had “agreed to everything” — including handing over the enriched uranium in question.

“We’ll go down and get it with them, and then we’ll take it. We’ll be getting it together because by that time, we’ll have an agreement and there’s no need for fighting when there’s an agreement. Nice right? That’s better. We would have done it the other way if we had to,” said the president at the time. “Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States.”

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