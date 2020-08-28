President Donald Trump publicly addressed the shooting of Jacob Blake in an interview in New Hampshire earlier tonight.

Following his Manchester rally, Trump was asked by WMUR to react to the police shooting of Blake in Kenosha and said, “I’m looking into it very strongly. I’ll be getting reports and I’ll certainly let you know pretty soon.”

.@realDonaldTrump says he's looking into the shooting of Jacob Blake: "It was not a good sight. I didn't like the sight of it, certainly, and I think most people would agree with that." More tonight on @WMUR9 at 11pm, full 1-on-1 interview airs Sunday 10am on CloseUp. #WMUR pic.twitter.com/ECwfwKg0kW — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) August 29, 2020

“It was not a good sight,” he continued. “I didn’t like the sight of it, certainly. And I think most people would agree with that.”

Earlier in the day, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was asked on Fox News why Trump hadn’t publicly weighed in yet. He said the president “wants to make sure the facts are there” before opining.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]