Mark Meadows Says Trump ‘Wants to Make Sure the Facts Are There’ Before Publicly Addressing Jacob Blake Shooting

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appeared on Fox News Friday, where John Roberts — filling in on The Daily Briefing for Dana Perino — asked about the violence in major cities and particularly in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Meadows went after Joe Biden and accused him of not standing with law enforcement, before praising the actions the president took with respect to Wisconsin.

“We see the remnants of what happened. Burned out buildings and business owners that literally had their lives burn up before them. This president is all about making sure that that doesn’t happen and is not a commonplace occurrence in America,” he added.

Roberts went on to ask, “We have not heard from the president on this — he has not yet weighed in on the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. What is his thinking on that?”

Meadows said the president asked him to reach out to the family and said, “I spoke to a pastor associated with the family. A very good conversation there. He is trying not to make this political.”

“The other part of it — he is a rule of law president,” Meadows continues. “And what I asked… the first day when we really didn’t know anything about this, he asked the attorney general to make sure he investigated it, get to the truth, make sure those that have had any potential wrongdoing are held accountable. We do know that there’s a civil rights investigation. But that happened at the insistence of the president… To suggest he doesn’t care because he’s not opining on something that we really don’t have the facts on yet doesn’t show the heart of the president that I have been able to serve, because he asked me to reach out to them personally.”

“Is that what he is waiting for, that the facts in this case are not all in yet?” Roberts asked.

“What he is waiting for it to make sure we do a proper investigation, that we restore the rule of law, that we’re not burning down buildings while the jury is still out on what happened or didn’t happen and all of the circumstances,” Meadows said. “We are a nation that allows us to have a jury of our peers. Sometimes in this modern-day there’s a rush to justice on what happened and didn’t happen. He wants to make sure the facts are there. He is asking me about it daily, and we’ll continue to brief him on that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

