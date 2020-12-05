At his campaign rally on Saturday night and a month after his 2020 election loss, President Donald Trump claimed to an energetic crowd in Georgia that if he lost the election, he would be “a very gracious loser.”

“If I lost, I would be a very gracious loser,” Trump stated. “If I lost, I would say ‘I lost,’ and I would go to Florida, and I would take it easy, and I would go around, and I would say I did a good job.”

“But you can’t ever accept when they steal, and rig, and rob,” he continued. “You can’t accept it.”

The crowd, in response to Trump, claiming he would be a fair loser, began chanting, “Stop the steal!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

