President Donald Trump took to the stage Saturday night at his Valdosta, Georgia campaign rally, where he began his remarks by falsely claiming his campaign won the state of Georgia in the 2020 election.

“Four more years, four more years!” the crowd began chanting, following First Lady Melania Trump’s introduction.

Trump, who lost in Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, then took to the microphone.

“And I want to say hello, Georgia. We did a great job. You know, we won Georgia, just so you understand. And we won Florida. And we won a lot of places,” Trump stated. “Thank you.”

Following Trump stating that he won Georgia, the crowd began chanting, “We love you, we love you!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

