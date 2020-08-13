Trump Attacks ‘Completely Psycho’ Joe Scarborough and ‘Ditzy Airhead Wife’ Mika in Curious Self-Thanking Tweet

President Donald Trump attacked cable news hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, as well as CNN’s morning anchors, in a tweet that ended with an odd thanks to himself — in the third person — for the success of Fox & Friends.

On Thursday morning, Trump took time out from managing a raging global pandemic to rekindle a long-running feud by launching gendered and ableist barbs at MSNBC’s morning hosts, as well as slighting CNN morning talent like John Berman.

“Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns,” Trump wrote.

“Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!).” he added, addressing himself parenthetically.

Trump was once a regular guest on Morning Joe, and its hosts were private confidants of the then-candidate. But time has changed that relationship, as Trump has reacted to criticism from the pari with repeated attacks along similar lines.

