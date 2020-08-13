Conservative luminary Herman Cain died last month after a brief battle with the coronavirus at age 74. Two weeks later, however, his political musings appeared to be resurrected when his previously dormant twitter account sprung back to life by promoting a pro-Trump video at HermanCain.com.

Cain, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 and previously served as CEO of the Godfather’s Pizza chain, was hospitalized in early July after testing positive for Covid-19. He had attended a Trump political rally in Tulsa while the virus raged across the nation and notably opted not to wear a mask. His twitter feed became active again with the following:

Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris https://t.co/GjAC8VDaVF — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) August 12, 2020

Turns out that Cain’s twitter account and the website in his name is being run by his family, which was explained in a post published by his daughter Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo who explained how she was continuing her father’s political mission:

Hello. I’m Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo, and I am proud to say that Herman Cain was my dad. He believed in using his voice to teach, enlighten and give hope. It’s one of the ways he used this web site every day, and he wouldn’t have wanted that work to stop with his passing.

Nonetheless, the posthumous tweet kind of spooked some blue checks on Twitter, who considered it not just a bit eerie, but also as an opportunity to make their own politically-minded and somewhat inappropriate jokes. To wit:

Herman Cain is apparently tweeting from the dead. https://t.co/gB4amzQYjB — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 13, 2020

Fess up, who said “Herman Cain” three times into a mirror? — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 13, 2020

Twitter DO NOT shut down the ghost of Herman Cain from tweeting until we find out if he has a message for us — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 13, 2020

If someone is gonna tweet from beyond can it please be Prince or David Bowie and not Herman Cain? — Randi “Momala” Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 13, 2020

Time for Cain Jr. to get out on his own, and find his own voice rather than hiding behind his father. — Phil Robertson (@Reaproy) August 13, 2020

“Herman Cain implies the existence of a Herman Abel” — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) August 13, 2020

Dude you’re dead — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 13, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]