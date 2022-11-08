Trump Calls for Two Hour Trials for Drug Dealers

Former President Donald Trump called for trials of approximately “two hours” for drug dealers.

During a Monday rally in Ohio to campaign for GOP candidates, with one day until the midterms, Trump recalled a conversation he had with Chinese President Xi Xinping in which the former asked the latter if China has a drug problem to which the former was told they don’t.

“I said, ‘How do you do that?’ I really sort of knew but didn’t want to…how do you do that? And he probably thought I was somewhat naïve,” said Trump. “He goes ‘We have quick trial.’ I said, ‘What’s a quick trial?’ I think I knew what that was too. That means they catch a drug dealer. They give them a quick trial, not a trial that takes 12 years and 12 years of appeals, 25 years later and everyone’s dead by the time they get to the end of… no, this is a trial that takes approximately two hours. And if they’re guilty they are executed and the bullet is sent to their families.”

Trump called for the death penalty for drug dealers.

However, contrary to Jinping and Trump’s assertion, China does have a drug problem. According to the Washington-based Brookings Institution, “China is … the principal supplier of precursor chemicals for methamphetamine production in East Asia and Mexico.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

