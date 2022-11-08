WATCH: Maggie Haberman Rips Trump For Nancy Pelosi ‘Animal’ Remark, Says ‘Trump’s Idea Of Strength Is Violence’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman ripped former President Donald Trump over the rant in which he called Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi an “animal” and told her colleagues that “Trump’s idea of strength is violence.”

Trump made the remarks at a rally in Ohio Monday night.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Don Lemon and co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow went over a raft of Trump news, including his rant.

Haberman denounced the “horrible” and “dehumanizing remarks” and went on to make an observation based on another disturbing portion of that rally:

POPPY HARLOW: Can we talk about something he said last night, though, that I think warrants attention. You retweeted it, Maggie, without comment. Our viewers all morning have been watching this interview, our colleague Anderson Cooper did with Nancy Pelosi about the first time she spoke about the attack on her husband. And then the former president said this last night, let’s play it. TRUMP: And we are going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all. Right. That’s right. Course I think she’s an animal, too. You want to know the truth? They’ll say, Oh, what a horrible thing he said about Nancy. She impeached me twice for nothing. MAGGIE HABERMAN: Yes, he’s right. They will say that’s a horrible thing because it’s a dehumanizing thing to say about somebody who is second in line for the presidency and whose husband was just attacked in in in a break-in attempt where she was the target. So, you know, highly motivated. Yeah. Donald Trump has a very long history of demanding to be treated with some level of humanity while dehumanizing others. And this was no exception. But this was pretty striking given everything that we know that’s going on right now. DON LEMON: That’s why I was — sorry go on. KAITLAN COLLINS: Well, I was going to say also, if you read the comments from last night, he talked about, and this is something he’d mentioned when he was in office about how China deals with drug dealers and dug about fentanyl coming across the border, essentially praising how they have these sham trials for them in hours or less. And it’s just remarkable to actually read that and to see him praising that and to see the crowd cheering that. MAGGIE HABERMAN: There is. There is. I think it’s not underappreciated, but I actually think it’s something that we need to be very focused on as we head into the next two years. And so so much about what informs Donald Trump’s idea of strength is violence. And, you know, and that that informs what he thinks makes a good leader. And that’s what you’re seeing.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

