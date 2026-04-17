Native American Group Slams NFL’s Washington Commanders for ‘Inappropriate’ New Logo: ‘We Are Not Your Mascot’

A Native American organization has called out the NFL’s Washington Commanders after the team unveiled a new logo featuring a spear.

On Wednesday, the Commanders revealed their new uniforms for the 2026-27 season. Included in the redesign was a helmet featuring an alternate logo on the helmet. The logo featured the letter “w” with a spear going through it — a nod to the Native American theming from when the team went by the Washington Redskins.

The full suite pic.twitter.com/sWEoc87bJt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 15, 2026

In a statement obtained by USA Today, the Association on American Indian Affairs condemned the new logo as “disappointing and inappropriate.” The USA Today report added:

“The Washington Commanders’ decision to update their logo is disappointing and inappropriate to say the least,” the Association on American Indian Affairs said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. “It is time to stop repeating this cycle and listen to Native Peoples who have been clear, consistent, and unwavering on this issue: We are not your mascot.”

The Commanders have had a complicated relationship with the American Indian community for much of the team’s history. In 2020, following decades of pressure, the team officially retired its branding as the Washington Redskins. While the next name was still undecided, the team briefly operated at the Washington Football Team before finally landing on the Commanders. President Donald Trump, however, has called for the team to restore its former name.

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