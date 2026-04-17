Trump Faith Honcho Gushes About Trump Rattling Off ‘So Many Sermons!’ Amid Fights With Christians

Trump spiritual adviser Pastor Paula White-Cain gushed that President Donald Trump can rattle off “so many sermons” as she described his faith journey — even as Trump feuds with Pope Leo XIV and Christians in his own base.

The president began the week angering many in his own base with a now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus — which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations rather than messianic ones. Many MAGA supporters weren’t buying.

He ended the week still locked in a one-sided feud with Pope Leo, and with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth taking heat for a rant attacking the press and casting them as “Pharisees” to Trump’s Jesus.

But none of that seemed to exist when White and fellow White House Faith Office official Jenny Korn showed up on Friday’s edition of the Real America’s Voice program American Sunrise.

In a lengthy interview with host Beau Davidson, White-Cain — who headlined the now-infamous deleted Easter prayer lunch — claimed that the man behind the “Two Corinthians” gaffe has an encyclopedic knowledge of sermons:

RAV HOST BEAU DAVIDSON: Well, you know, I know that you know the president well, and he certainly has had an interesting journey in faith, but everyone’s path is, of course, unique, my own included. People probably want to know how his faith has grown or deepened since his time in the White House, especially after Butler, Pennsylvania. So give us some insight into that. PASTOR PAULA WHITE-CAIN: Well, Beau, you just said it. I mean, look, his foundation of faith is very strong. His mother was a very godly woman, praying woman. They went to church all the time, Sunday, but they also went to Sunday school, sometimes Saturday school, and he will say, and if the teacher was good, sometimes he’d go on Tuesday or Wednesday. So his foundation was very strong, his father would take him to Billy Graham Crusades. He went to Norman Vincent Peales, loved Norman Vincent Peale. He had a lot of influence on him. He stayed till Norman Vincent Peale actually retired at the age of 92. And then as he grew in popularity and a businessman, and as so many people do in life, you know, he didn’t attend as regularly. He went through some own life decisions and crisis of himself. And that’s, I think, when he reached out to me about 25 years ago, he was watching people on television. If I started naming them, you go, oh, my goodness, oh my goodness. And he can quote to you so many sermons, I mean, profound! But there was a gap and he’s always had faith in his life. He’s always known Jesus Christ as the Lord and Savior. But Butler changed everything, because at Butler, when he knows 100 percent, I’ll never forget the calls, Jenny. I’ll never forget that day, how difficult it was for me, because not only is that my president, that’s also my friend, as well as the family, First Lady, the children. I’ve been a part of this family for 25 years.

Watch above via the Real America’s Voice program, American Sunrise.

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