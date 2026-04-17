Fox Anchor Gushes Over Trump As His War Oil Spike Ends: ‘Playing 3-D Chess’

Fox Business Network co-host Jackie DeAngelis gushed over President Donald Trump for “playing 3-D chess” with Iran as oil fell to $82 a barrel Friday.

Trump announced Iran is reopening the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, which sparked a major stock market rally with record highs, and plunging oil prices from a high of more than $100 a barrel.

DeAngelis chalked up the positive financial news to Trump’s Iran strategy that includes a second round of peace talks this weekend, oil prices surged during the conflict as Iran managed to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz.

“When you see President Trump in Las Vegas the way he was speaking, the way he was standing on the lawn answering questions — he just asks like this was all in a day’s work for him,” DeAngelis said. “I mean, throughout this entire conflict I’ve been amazed at his presence, how he’s handled it. He has been multitasking, he has been all over the place, and handling this massive issue at the same time.”

DeAngelis continued:

I did not expect the resolution to look like this. I mean, I knew he was playing 3-D chess, but my ability to see the way he sees, the vision that he has — could not see this coming with the strait. When he closed the straight, when our forces went in there, Iran realized they were totally boxed in. And China realizes they’re boxed in to a certain degree, as well. And so, I just think that this is beyond phenomenal, with respect to what he has accomplished here. I still have some worries. I think they are talking about giving that…uranian dust that was created, voluntarily they would hand that over. But, what about everything else? And, when he says we have a good relationship with Iran, I think things are better than they have been, certainly, but I do not trust anybody tethered to this regime in any way, shape, or form. So, I still think there are gonna be next steps here.

I’m not necessarily sure what they are, but he has definitely reassured the market that this is not getting worse, it’s going to get better,” DeAngeles added.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business Network.

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