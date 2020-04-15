President Donald Trump claimed he was unaware of how his signature came to be included on the coronavirus stimulus checks — a never-before addition to IRS payments to U.S. citizens — but that he wasn’t troubled by the fact that his name would be on the “big, fat, beautiful check” tens of millions of Americans will receive.

The possibility of Trump’s name being added to the mailed version of the $1,200 coronavirus relief payments — many payments won’t involve a printed check, but will instead be direct deposited in individual bank accounts — was reported not long after the $2 trillion Covid-19 stimulus package passed in early March. No president has ever had his signature included on Treasury payments or refunds before, as the actual legal signatory authority to issue federal funds is a Treasury civil servant.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that it was Trump himself who weeks ago privately suggested to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that his signature be added to the coronavirus stimulus checks being mailed to millions of Americans. But when confronted with this report on Wednesday, Trump merely offered up a non-denial denial about his role in this saga.

“Mr. President, why did you have your name added to these coronavirus relief checks?” ABC News’ Jon Karl asked, point blank.

“Well, I don’t know too much about it, but I understand my name is there,” Trump said, claiming ignorance about almost everything related to the checks — except the specific detail that adding his signature has not held up their delivery. “I don’t know where they’re going, how they’re going. I do understand it’s not delaying anything. And I’m satisfied with that.”

“I don’t imagine it’s a big deal,” Trump added, about an unprecedented inclusion of a president’s name on IRS check. “I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check and my name on it.”

When Karl then tried to follow up, Trump quickly pointed at another reporter and moved on.

