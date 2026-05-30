Anti-Trump Host Attacks Katie Miller in Bonkers Rant on ‘Ugly F*ck’ Uproar: ‘Shut the F*ck Up You Stupid C*nt!’

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Anti-Trump podcast host Angie “Pumps” Sullivan tore into podcaster Katie Miller in an over-the-top rant amid outrage over a post calling her husband, Trump Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, an “ugly f*ck.”

The official DNC X/Twitter account posted a profane attack on Miller after an exchange about Texas state Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico.

Responding to a DNC tweet that read “Fired up. Ready to go. It’s time to take back Texas,” Miller wrote “The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate.”

The DNC account replied “shut up you ugly f*ck,” a response that was written by senior staffer Paulina Mangubat. Mrs. Miller has been complaining vociferously about the rejoinder, even claiming it was “the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shooting” at or around President Donald Trump.

On Thursday’s episode of the I’ve Had It! podcast, co-host Jennifer Welch set Sullivan off by asking her about comments Katie Miller made about liberal women, asking “You’re a liberal woman. Do you have a mental disorder?”

Sullivan went off on both Millers, calling Katie Miller a “stupid c*nt” and bashing Stephen Miller as “the world’s f*cking most unf*ckable man”:

JENNIFER WELCH: You’re a liberal woman. Do you have a mental disorder? ANGIE ‘PUMPS’ SULLIVAN: Yeah, I do. It’s called Katie Miller shut the f*ck up, you stupid (c*nt)! That’s my mental disorder. Here’s the thing. I just want to point out what she didn’t address. Katie Miller did not get on there and go on and on about how handsome Stephen Miller is. JENNIFER WELCH: No. ANGIE ‘PUMPS’ SULLIVAN: How he believes in people how he wants every human to have rights. She didn’t do any of that. She goes on on this liberal debt debt like Katie, you married the world’s f*cking most unf*ckable man. You are having your fourth child with him because the two of you spew hate as an aphrodisiac. So please do not tell me about liberal women because here’s the deal. I would rather be a barren never having had sex liberal woman than f*ck Steven Miller on all the sex drugs Amsterdam can provide. So enough, Katie Miller!

Watch above via the MeidasTouch podcast.

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