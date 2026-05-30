J6 Cop Accuses Trump Of Funding ‘Future Violence’ By ‘Domestic Terrorists’ With ‘Brazenly Nakedly Corrupt’ $1.8B Slush Fund

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Washington, DC Metro police officer Daniel Hodges told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund could finance “future violence” by “domestic terrorists.”

Trump’s Justice Department announced the creation of a so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” this month as part of the settlement in Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leaking of his tax returns by a former official.

Hodges — who has filed a lawsuit to block the slush fund — was a guest on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, during which he said the fund amounts to a “retainer” for “terrorists”:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: So look, you and Harry Dunn and Harry was on earlier in the week, filed a lawsuit to stop Donald Trump’s one point eight billion dollar slush fund, which the acting AG has not ruled out that people convicted of assault– of assaulting officers like yourself could collect it.

First of all, before you were the lawsuit, what was your reaction when you first heard about this sludge fund, slush fund that could compensate the actual attackers?

OFFICER DANIEL HODGES: I mean, it’s pretty brazen, nakedly corrupt, but at the same time, it wasn’t surprising because Trump has been saying for years how he wants to compensate these people who tried to have him installed illegally to stop the transfer of power.

It’s terrible. It’s awful, but it’s at the same time, you know, not out of character, so to speak.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I understand. So what compelled you to bring the lawsuit? Like how did you, did you just want to do something and someone said, why don’t you file a lawsuit? Or was it your idea, the lawsuit.

OFFICER DANIEL HODGES: No, our attorney approached us, Brendan Ballou. He’s a former federal prosecutor, prosecuted January 6 cases, and asked us if we would be willing to be plaintiffs in this suit.

And I said, yeah, of course, you know, whatever we can do to help stop this, because it’s terrible. It’s a horrible waste of money, even in the best light and in the worst. It’s giving money to domestic terrorists for any future crimes that they might want to commit.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: And I appreciate you calling them terrorists, because that’s what they were, because even the FBI director, Christopher Wray, at the time, testified on the Hill. It was an act of domestic terrorism.

So those involved in acts of violence were terrorists. There’s no game, but only corporate media plays this kind of willy-nilly, spineless approach to all of this.

What do you think the message is Donald Trump’s fund? Do you think it’s, compensation is part of it, but do you it’s also to incentivize future conduct?

OFFICER DANIEL HODGES: I mean Donald Trump, it’s not about making people whole, you know, Donald Trump has already said twice to the media that he doesn’t think at all about America’s financial situation.

So it’s it’s transactional with him. So everything is transactional. So you have to think about what he’s going to get for this and what he is getting is their loyalty.

He’s got this group, this cohort that’s already proven incredible loyalty and willingness to conduct extreme violence in his name. And so he’s trying to keep them on retainer for any possible future violence that he may call them up upon for.