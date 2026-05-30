Spencer Pratt Takes a Page Out of Trump’s Playbook And Tells a ‘Thank You Sir’ Story To Fox News

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt took a page out of President Donald Trump’s playbook by telling a “Thank you, sir” story story about an adoring fan.

Pratt told Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany in a pre-taped interview Saturday that he was nervous going into the televised debate with current L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (D) and L.A. council member Nithya Raman (D).

“I’ve never done a debate, and I’ve never argued with two lying demons live on TV in a political setting,” Pratt said.

He continued:

Technically maybe in my past reality TV career we could say that happened before. But, I just said, “God, if you want this for me, please, just have me destroy them live on TV.” And I walked I off that stage and this young high school kid came right up to me, and he said, ‘Thank you, sir, for being the only one that told the truth up there on the stage.” And for me, when I set out on this mission, it was just to hit the truth at the highest platform I could. That’s all I ever thought I was going to be able to do. Obviously, I know what needs to be done, but if it was only to expose the lies and corruption of our beautiful city, I would have been fine. But that was God’s plan. But it seems like God has me going all the way in five days if everyone just turns in their ballots right now and votes.

Trump is fond of telling his own “sir” stories, with CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale flagging the word in Trump’s tales as a precursor to embellished stories.

“I’ve fact-checked every word Trump has uttered since his inauguration,” Dale wrote for CNN. “I can tell you that if this President relays an anecdote in which he has someone referring to him as “sir,” then some major component of the anecdote is very likely to be wrong.”

When asked about Pratt’s candidacy, Trump said recently, “I’d like to see him do well, he’s a character,” adding, “I heard he’s a big MAGA person.”

Watch above via Saturday in America on Fox News.

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