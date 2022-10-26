Trump Claims People Voted ’28 Times in One Day’ to Cheat Him Out of Reelection: ‘They’re Very Smart’

Former President Donald Trump claimed to Dinesh D’Souza that some people voted up to 28 times on election day in 2020 to deny him reelection.

The former president, who did not say where he came up with the number, made the claim during a Monday interview on D’Souza’s podcast on Rumble.

D’Souza, who directed the widely dismissed election fraud film 2,000 Mules, discussed the movie with Trump.

“It seems to me that what you’re saying is that you think that there was cheating all different ways,” D’Souza said to Trump. “2,000 Mules may have captured one of the ways, but there were other formers of cheating going on as well, correct?”

Trump said “cheating” occurred across the country.

“Yeah, 2,000 Mules was one way. That was a very conclusive way because you were taking government tapes,” he said. “And then, of course, they voted six, seven, eight times. As much as they could in the local area. Some of the people went back, I guess they said 28 times in one day, to vote at different places.”

Trump added, “They can’t put in 1,000 because it wouldn’t look right. They’re very smart.”

The former president said the “fraud” ended up meaning “millions” of fake ballots were cast. He also complained no courts would look at his claims of a rigged election, and complained the media will not talk about it.

“They got spooked by the fact that legal letters were sent to them all over the place,” he said. “I think that’s part of the reason the networks don’t want to talk about it, or at certainly the networks that are fair, of which there are few, but because they don’t want to get sued.”

Watch above, via Rumble.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com